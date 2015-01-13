Jan 13 Cellectis SA :

* Announces exclusive license agreement with Ohio State University, through Ohio State Innovation Foundation

* License agreement aims to develop and commercialize chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology targeting multiple myeloma cells

* Aims to file in 2015 an application for a clinical trial authorization for its allogeneic UCART191 product candidate