Feb 2 Euronext:

* 1,468,357 new ordinary shares issued by Cellectis will be listed on Alternext Paris as of Feb. 5 as a result of the exercise of non listed stock warrants

* 82,123 new ordinary shares issued by Cellectis will be listed on Alternext Paris on Feb. 5 in an issue reserved for a dedicated person

* New number of outstanding shares of Cellectis after both capital increases is 29,419,721