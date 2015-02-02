BRIEF-Pulse Health says Court approves scheme of arrangement to effect the proposed acquisition
* Supreme Court Of New South Wales made orders approving scheme of arrangement to effect proposed acquisition by Healthe Care Australia
Feb 2 Euronext:
* 1,468,357 new ordinary shares issued by Cellectis will be listed on Alternext Paris as of Feb. 5 as a result of the exercise of non listed stock warrants
* 82,123 new ordinary shares issued by Cellectis will be listed on Alternext Paris on Feb. 5 in an issue reserved for a dedicated person
* New number of outstanding shares of Cellectis after both capital increases is 29,419,721 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.