Nov 4 Cellectis SA :

* Announces grant of European patent EP 2 510 096 concerning Talentm technology by European patent office

* Patent granted to University of Minnesota and Iowa State University Research Foundation Inc on Oct. 22

* Cellectis has exclusive rights to this patent under an agreement entered in 2011 with regents of University of Minnesota Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)