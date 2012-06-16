* Inquiry would decide if 1996 standards need to be changed
* Nearly 5 billion mobile phones in use, number growing
* FCC would seek input from FDA, other health bodies
By Julie Steenhuysen and Jasmin Melvin
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, June 16 The head of the
Federal Communications Commission is asking for a review of the
agency's stance on radiofrequency energy emitted from cell
phones amid lingering concerns that the devices may cause brain
tumors.
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski on Friday circulated a
proposal to his fellow commissioners calling for a formal
inquiry into the mobile phone emissions standards set in 1996.
The proposal would need to be approved by a majority of the
FCC's five commissioners before the agency could release it for
public comment. If it is approved, the agency would consider
changing its testing procedures and seek input on the need to
either strengthen or ease the current standards.
The agency would also look into whether emission standards
should be different for devices used by children, an FCC
spokesman said on Saturday.
The spokesman stressed that the agency continues to believe
there is no evidence tying cancer, headaches, dizziness, memory
loss or other health problems to mobile phones.
But the inquiry would seek any scientific evidence that
could warrant changes to the emissions standards.
The number of mobile phones has risen sharply since the
early 1980s, with nearly 5 billion handsets in use today,
prompting lengthy debate about their potential link to the main
types of brain tumor, glioma and meningioma.
In May 2011 the World Health Organization added cell phone
radiation to a list of possible carcinogens, putting it in the
same category as lead, chloroform and coffee, and said more
study is needed.
Unlike ionizing radiation such as that from gamma rays,
radon and X-rays, which can break chemical bonds in the body and
are known to cause cancer, radiofrequency devices such as cell
phones and microwaves emit radiofrequency energy, a form of
non-ionizing radiation.
According to the National Cancer Institute, there is no
consistent evidence that non-ionizing radiation increases the
risk of cancer.
STUDIES POINT AWAY FROM LINK
What these devices do produce is energy in the form of heat,
and the concern is that frequent use of cell phones held up to
the ear can change brain cell activity, as some studies have
suggested.
What is not yet clear is whether this causes harm, which is
why the WHO and other health bodies have called for further
study.
But since the WHO's announcement, scientific evidence has
increasingly pointed away from a link between mobile phone use
and brain tumors, according to a panel of the International
Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection.
Last October a study by Danish researchers involving more
than 350,000 people concluded that mobile phones do not increase
the risk of cancer, concurring with other studies that have
reached similar conclusions.
And a study last July looking at children and adolescents
aged 7 to 19 concluded that those who used mobile phones were at
no greater risk of developing brain cancer than those who did
not use the devices.
The FCC in 1996 established a limit on emissions and a safe
level of human exposure. Mobile phones are tested and must be
within this limit before they are granted FCC approval to be
marketed in the United States.
FCC spokeswoman Tammy Sun said that the existing guidelines
do not pose any harm or risk to cell phone users, adding that
the United States "has the most conservative emissions standards
in the world."
"Our action today is a routine review of our standards," Sun
said in a statement.
The FCC does not set health policy, relying instead on input
from the Food and Drug Administration, Department of Health and
Human Services and other agencies.
"We hope and expect that other federal agencies and
organizations with whom we work on this issue will participate
in the process," Sun said.
Demand for wireless devices like Apple Inc's iPhone
and Google Inc's suite of Android-powered smartphones
has surged in recent years, with some consumers opting to forgo
landline service altogether.
According to a study by Cisco Systems Inc, the
number of mobile devices connected to the Internet is expected
to exceed the number of people on Earth in four years' time.
For people who are concerned about the effects of
radiofrequency energy from cell phones, the FDA and FCC suggest
they have shorter conversations on them and use a hands-free
device, which places more distance between the phone and the
user's head.