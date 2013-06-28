* EMA backs Celltrion's Remsima and Hospira's Inflectra
* First recommendation for copycat antibody-based drugs
* Celltrion to sell Remsima at 30 pct discount
LONDON/ZURICH June 28 European regulators have
cleared the way for the first serious threat to the makers of
multibillion-dollar biotechnology drugs to treat diseases such
as cancer and rheumatoid arthritis.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday that its
experts had backed approval of two copycat versions of Johnson &
Johnson and Merck & Co's blockbuster rheumatoid
arthritis drug Remicade - the first time a green light has been
given for such antibody-based medicines.
Until now, complex biotechnology medicines such as Remicade
- given by injection or infusion - have been largely immune from
generic competition, unlike conventional pills.
But the EMA's announcement on so-called biosimilars Remsima
and Inflectra - made by South Korea's Celltrion and
U.S. company Hospira respectively - signals the changing
landscape as regulators set out a clearer path for the evidence
needed to secure approval of such products.
Celltrion executive Kim Hyoung-ki told reporters on Friday
that the company is planning to seek approval in Japan later
this year and that an application for U.S. approval is possible
in 2015.
PRICE POINT
He said that the company expects to sell Remsima at a 30
percent discount to Remicade, aiming to win a significant chunk
of the $6.1 billion sales that the drug racked up for Johnson &
Johnson in 2012.
Celltrion also aims to boost sales further with approval in
emerging markets and recession-hit countries such as Greece.
Citi analyst Andrew Baum said that European regulators'
backing of biosimilar versions of Remicade is also likely
increase the perceived risk for Roche's top-selling
cancer drugs Rituxan and Herceptin. Roche is trying to protect
its existing products by bringing out improved, patented
versions of its medicines.
Both Remsima and Inflectra have been recommended for a range
of auto-immune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's
disease and psoriasis among others.
Europe has already approved some simpler biosimilars,
including copycat versions of human growth hormone and the
anaemia treatment EPO, but it has yet to approve an antibody
drug such as Remicade, which is known generically as infliximab.
Unlike traditional chemical drugs, biotech medicines consist
of proteins derived from living organisms that cannot be
replicated exactly. Biosimilars, therefore, are more difficult
to develop and need more tests to prove they work properly.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use are normally
endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.