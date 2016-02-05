Feb 5 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff
members on Friday said clinical data from Celltrion Inc's
biosimilar form of blockbuster arthritis drug
Remicade indicated it is "highly similar" to the branded product
in terms of safety, purity and potency.
FDA scientists released their supportive findings ahead of a
scheduled meeting on Tuesday of an independent medical advisory
panel to the agency, which will weigh whether to recommend
approval of the biosimilar, called Remsima, to treat rheumatoid
arthritis and inflammatory bowel conditions such as Crohn's
disease.
South Korea's Celltrion and partner Pfizer Inc
want to sell Remsima in the United States as a cut-price
copy of Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co's
branded Remicade, or infliximab, which had global 2014 sales of
almost $10 billion.
