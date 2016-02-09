Feb 9 A medical advisory panel to the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended approval of a
biosimilar form of Johnson & Johnson's Remicade
arthritis drug, deciding it was highly similar to the
blockbuster branded product.
The independent panel determined that clinical trials of the
biosimilar from Celltrion Inc and Pfizer Inc
, called Remsima, showed no clinically meaningful
differences between it and Remicade in treatment of rheumatoid
arthritis and a related condition called ankylosing spondylitis.
Moreover, the panel agreed that Remsima is likely similarly
safe and effective for other conditions Remicade treats,
including psoriasis and inflammatory bowel conditions like
Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, even though Remsima was
not tested against those conditions.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bernard Orr)