UPDATE 1-Merck KGaA considers making divisions legally separate subsidiaries
* Aim would be to enhance running of diversified operations (Adds detail, rationale, spokesman)
May 12 Celltrion Pharm Inc. :
* Says 10 billion won worth of its second bonds with warrants have been exercised into 1,046,025 shares of the company at 9,560 won per share on May 11
* Listing date of May 25 for all the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/mQC4ax
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Aim would be to enhance running of diversified operations (Adds detail, rationale, spokesman)
* Regen Biopharma sees additional positive results on its medicinal chemistry optimization for modulating NR2f6 checkpoint for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: