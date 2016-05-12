May 12 Celltrion Pharm Inc. :

* Says 10 billion won worth of its second bonds with warrants have been exercised into 1,046,025 shares of the company at 9,560 won per share on May 11

* Listing date of May 25 for all the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/mQC4ax

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)