* Celltrion denies allegations of suspicious share trade
* Shares fall amid lingering concerns about management
* Regulators decline to comment about any investigation
(Recasts with Celltrion comments denying wrongdoing)
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Sept 16 South Korean bio-pharmaceutical
firm Celltrion Inc on Monday denied allegations of
insider trading that sent its share price tumbling and cast a
shadow over its plans to sell a $1.3 billion stake, while
confirming it had met with regulators.
The denial comes as concerns about management practices at
the firm complicate its efforts to secure a buyer among
multinational drug makers for chief executive Seo Jung-jin's
controlling interest.
The company, at $4.4 billion the largest on South Korea's
junior bourse, said that in a meeting with regulators on Friday
it had rejected allegations that it had supplied certain
investors with inside information.
"At Friday's meeting, we made it clear ... that the company
has not been engaged in any activity of leaking undisclosed
material information and helping certain investors take profits
unfairly," Celltrion said in a statement.
"We have not been informed of any decision from the meeting
and regret that it's been reported in the media before final
decision is being made."
Korean media including Yonhap news agency and broadcaster
SBS CNBC reported that the allegations concerned Seo, who
founded the firm in 2002 and is trying to sell his stake worth
about $1.3 billion.
Seo could not be reached for comment. An official at the
Financial Supervisory Service said the regulator did not
disclose details of individual cases.
Shares in Celltrion closed down 5.4 percent in heavy trade,
paring earlier losses of as much as 14.8 percent which took the
stock to its lowest level since late June.
Celltrion has been dogged by suspicions of misconduct
ranging from accounting fraud to clinical trial failures. It has
strongly denied the allegations and has not been previously
investigated for any wrongdoing.
On the contrary, the company has requested financial
authorities investigate short sellers it accuses of trying to
manipulate its stock price.
Celltrion makes biosimilars, which are less expensive
versions of complex biological drugs used to treat diseases such
as cancer. It counts Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek
Holdings among its investors.
British firm AstraZeneca Plc is seen as a possible
buyer of Seo's stake. Chief executive Pascal Soriot said last
month the firm was looking at ways to leverage its capacity to
make biotech drugs within its MedImmune unit, including a
possible move into so-called biosimilars.
But he declined to comment on whether the firm might be
interested in acquiring a biosimilars business such as
Celltrion, which got European backing for its copycat version of
the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade in June.
The sale would open a door for pharmaceutical firms to
expand into the growing market for biosimilar drugs. But banking
industry sources have said would-be bidders are being deterred
by concerns about management and share price volatility.
($1 = 1087.0250 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen
Coates)