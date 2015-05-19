STOCKHOLM May 19 Swedish paper and hygiene
products maker SCA said on Tuesday its joint venture
Productos Familia S.A. was under investigation by
Colombian authorities over anti-trust issues, but played down
the risk of steep fines.
The news follows intense scrutiny of corporate governance at
the Swedish company centred around the lavish use of a corporate
jet and hunting trips in a saga that has seen both SCA's former
CEO and chairman step down.
Daily Dagens Nyheter reported Productos Familia - 50-percent
owned by SCA - was being probed over alleged price cartels
including diapers, toilet paper and could face fines of more
than 200 million Swedish crowns ($24 million).
SCA said competition authorities were reviewing the joint
venture's operations in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, as well as
it's wholly owned businesses in Chile, Spain, Poland and
Hungary.
"SCA has assessed that the ongoing inquiries will not have
a material financial impact," it said in a statement.
The company said SCA and its joint ventures were cooperating
with the authorities and providing the requested information.
($1 = 8.3177 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Niklas Pollard)