* SCA sells stake in biggest owner, Industrivarden
* Move may herald stake sales by Handelsbanken
* Handelsbanken owns stakes in Industrivarden, SCA
By Sven Nordenstam
STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 Hygiene products maker SCA
has sold its stake in its biggest owner,
Industrivarden, in what may herald a dismantling of the
cross-holdings that concentrated power on a small group of
businessmen tied to one of Sweden's top investment companies.
The move follows a power struggle at Industrivarden in the
wake of a spending scandal at SCA, which saw Swedish real estate
magnate Fredrik Lundberg take over as chairman at the investment
firm.
The cross-holdings between some of Industrivarden's
companies, which include Handelsbanken,
Volvo and Ericsson, have been criticised
by Swedish pension funds for creating an opaque structure that
limited outside influence.
"I believe there is a rather strong signal in this
happening," said a senior banker, who has done business with
Industrivarden companies.
"There may very well be changes to the ownership positions
of Handelsbanken," the banker added, declining to be named.
Handelsbanken is the third-largest shareholder of
Industrivarden, with a 6.8 percent stake. The investment group
is in turn the bank's second-largest shareholder. Handelsbanken
is also the second-biggest SCA shareholder, with a stake of 2.9
percent.
Lundberg's revamp of the Industrivarden group should lead to
increasingly dynamic governance approach, with more diverse
boards and management as more people become involved in
selecting them, the banker said.
Since Lundberg took control, Industrivarden and its firms
have begun looking outside their own ranks for new managers.
In August, engineering firm Sandvik picked Bjorn
Rosengren as CEO, a former top chief at companies where the
Wallenberg family's investment vehicle Investor AB,
has large stakes.
The same month, Industrivarden picked its first female CEO,
private equity executive Helena Stjernholm.
SCA said in a statement on Tuesday it had sold its 2.8
percent Industrivarden holding to Swedish institutions and
investors for 169 crowns per share, equalling 2 billion crowns
($234 million).
"We have had these shares for quite some time and we thought
this was a suitable time to sell them," SCA CEO Magnus Groth
told Reuters.
However, SCA's pension funds retain their ownership in
Industrivarden, representing a total of 7.9 percent of its
shares.
"In general we see it as positive when there isn't
cross-ownership," said Ossian Ekdahl, head of communications and
environmental, social and governance issues at Sweden's First
National Pension Fund, which owns 0.9 percent of SCA shares.
Lundberg's holding company, Lundbergforetagen,
said separately it had purchased 5 million Industrivarden
shares.
($1 = 8.5311 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Johan Ahlander;
editing by Niklas Pollard and Louise Heavens)