BRIEF-Guangdong Chant Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
July 19 Swedish hygiene products firm SCA posted on Tuesday a smaller than expected rise in second-quarter core earnings and sales below forecast, sending its shares lower.
* Q2 operating profit excluding one-offs at the world's second-biggest consumer tissue maker rose to 3.41 bln SEK ($396.9 mln) from a year-ago 3.22 billion, vs mean forecast 3.52 bln in Reuters poll.
* SCA shares drop 4.1 pct at 1217 GMT.
* Organic sales growth, which excludes exchange rate effects, acquisitions and divestments, was 2 pct.
* In emerging markets, which accounted for 31% of net sales, organic sales growth was 6%, while in mature markets it was 0%
* Q2 net sales amounted to SEK 29.1 bln vs mean poll forecast 29.7 bln.
* Division Personal Care grew Q2 sales organically by 5 pct, division Tissue by 3 pct and division Forest Products decreased by 7 pct.
* SCA says Kraftliner, solid-wood products and pulp showed lower prices, including exchange rate effects, while prices on publication papers were higher.
* CEO Magnus Groth says integration of Wausau Paper working very well and ahead of plan.
* CEO says work to divide group in two different divisions going according to plan, no news to share.
* CEO says has plans for continued cost savings in all three business areas.
* Higher volumes, better price/mix, lower energy and raw material costs and cost savings contributed to earnings growth. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5799 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johannes Hellström)
SINGAPORE, May 15 Shares in Singapore Post fell as much as 6 percent on Monday to their lowest in more than a year after the firm said it was conducting an in-depth review of an acquisition of a U.S. e-commerce firm for which it took a massive impairment charge.