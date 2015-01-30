STOCKHOLM Jan 30 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted on Friday a bigger than expected rise in core fourth-quarter profit despite higher raw material costs and headwinds from a stronger dollar, helped by cost savings and growth in emerging markets.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe's biggest tissue maker and global no.1 incontinence pad maker was 3.25 billion crowns ($393 million), up from a year-ago 3.16 billion.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 3.09 billion profit.

"The year was characterised by weak performance of the global economy and geopolitical tensions. The global market for hygiene products was affected by higher competition and low growth in mature markets," Chief Executive Jan Johansson said in a statement.

