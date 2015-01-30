STOCKHOLM Jan 30 Swedish hygiene and paper
products maker SCA posted on Friday a bigger than
expected rise in core fourth-quarter profit despite higher raw
material costs and headwinds from a stronger dollar, helped by
cost savings and growth in emerging markets.
Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off
costs at Europe's biggest tissue maker and global no.1
incontinence pad maker was 3.25 billion crowns ($393 million),
up from a year-ago 3.16 billion.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for
a 3.09 billion profit.
"The year was characterised by weak performance of the
global economy and geopolitical tensions. The global market for
hygiene products was affected by higher competition and low
growth in mature markets," Chief Executive Jan Johansson said in
a statement.
($1 = 8.2692 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)