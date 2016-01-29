LONDON Jan 29 SCA, a maker of tissues and incontinence pads, will take this year to decide the best course for its forest products unit, the subject of speculation since the Swedish company announced a reshuffling last year.

In August, SCA said it would divide the company into two units - one focusing on the hygiene products that make up 85 percent of revenue, and the other overseeing the forests that sell pulp and other products.

At the time, new Chief Executive Magnus Groth said a further separation could not be ruled out but he declined to say more about a business that analysts think may eventually be sold or spun off in whatever is the most tax-efficient manner.

Some analysts say the company would benefit from becoming a pureplay consumer goods company, since demographic trends like aging populations and growing middle classes support the long-term growth of its tissues, sanitary napkins and incontinence pads.

In an interview on Friday Groth said that by next year, the forest products business would have its own financial reporting with a full standalone balance sheet.

"At the same time we are exploring to what extent we can make this a separate legal entity, to look at what flexibility we have for the future to create the maximum shareholder value," Groth said. "It's a complicated process and we need this year to look at it."

The company is Europe's biggest private forest owner, and has hundreds of contracts for its many tracts of land.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Susan Thomas)