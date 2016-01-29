LONDON Jan 29 SCA, a maker of tissues
and incontinence pads, will take this year to decide the best
course for its forest products unit, the subject of speculation
since the Swedish company announced a reshuffling last year.
In August, SCA said it would divide the company into two
units - one focusing on the hygiene products that make up 85
percent of revenue, and the other overseeing the forests that
sell pulp and other products.
At the time, new Chief Executive Magnus Groth said a further
separation could not be ruled out but he declined to say more
about a business that analysts think may eventually be sold or
spun off in whatever is the most tax-efficient manner.
Some analysts say the company would benefit from becoming a
pureplay consumer goods company, since demographic trends like
aging populations and growing middle classes support the
long-term growth of its tissues, sanitary napkins and
incontinence pads.
In an interview on Friday Groth said that by next year, the
forest products business would have its own financial reporting
with a full standalone balance sheet.
"At the same time we are exploring to what extent we can
make this a separate legal entity, to look at what flexibility
we have for the future to create the maximum shareholder value,"
Groth said. "It's a complicated process and we need this year to
look at it."
The company is Europe's biggest private forest owner, and
has hundreds of contracts for its many tracts of land.
