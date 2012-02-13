Feb 13 Celtic Exploration Ltd said its 2011 oil and gas reserves more than doubled, driven by growth at its Resthaven and Kaybob Duvernay areas.

The Calgary, Alberta-based oil and gas company said it was able to offset the effect of lower natural gas prices by increasing its liquids-rich natural gas reserves at the Montney and Duvernay shales.

At December 31, Celtic's proved plus probable reserves were 139.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, up 106 percent from the year ago. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)