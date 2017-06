Oct 17 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday that it would acquire Canadian oil and gas company Celtic Exploration Ltd in a deal valued at about C$3.1 billion ($3.1 billion) to expand its footprint within Canada.

Exxon said it would pay C$24.50 per share, a 35 percent premium to Celtic's closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Celtic stockholders will also receive 0.5 of a share of a new company for each common share they tender.