Nov 28 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's second-largest integrated oil company, said it will invest C$1.55 billion for a 50 percent stake in Celtic Exploration Ltd after Celtic is taken over by parent Exxon Mobil Corp .

Exxon Mobil, which owns 69.6 percent of Imperial, said in October that it would buy Celtic through its Canadian subsidiary ExxonMobil Canada for C$2.6 billion.