May 10 Oil and gas producer Celtic Exploration
Ltd posted a first-quarter loss on lower gas prices and
lowered the production forecast hit by gas plant outages in
Alberta.
Celtic cut its average 2012 production outlook to 24,500 to
25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 26,000 to
26,500 boed. Exit forecast of 29,900 boed remains unchanged.
The company also increased capital expenditure budget for
the year by 7 percent to C$322 million.
January-March combined production rose 20 percent to 18,735
boed.
The company lost C$14.1 million, or 14 Canadian cents per
share, compared with a profit of C$672,000, or 1 Canadian cent
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue, before royalties and financial instruments, fell 3
percent to C$52.2 million.
Funds from operations fell 21 percent to C$25.9 million.
Shares of the Calgary-based company, which has a market
value of about $1.43 billion, closed at C$13.32 on Thursday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
