BRUSSELS Aug 25 Belgian biotech firm Celyad will have sufficient cash until the end of 2017 at least, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Celyad, formerly known as Cardio 3, had 124 million euros of cash available at the end of the first half of 2015, following a listing on NASDAQ which raised $100 million, though operating expenses increased.

"We have indicated that we have cash until the end of 2017 at least," Chief Executive Christian Homsy told Reuters.

Homsy reiterated that the company would report phase III trial results for heart drug C-Cure in June 2016, when it also plans to announce earlier stage clinical results for its oncology programme.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Jason Neely)