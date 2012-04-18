A labourer pulls a sack of cement along the floor after unloading it from a freight train at a railway station in Mumbai July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in cement majors Ambuja Cements (ABUJ.NS) gained 2.9 percent, while ACC (ACC.NS) added 3.4 percent, on expectations they will report solid earnings results on Thursday.

Cement makers have been under pressure ahead of an expected ruling from the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) about whether companies in the sector had colluded to raise prices. Any such findings could mean penalties for these manufacturers.

However, the delay in the verdict is leading to some hopes that the ruling will not be as negative as some had feared, traders said.

