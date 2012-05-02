Reuters Market Eye - Credit Suisse re-starts coverage of domestic cement sector with an "underperform" rating on ACC (ACC.NS) and Ultratech Cement (ULTC.NS), and a "neutral rating" on Ambuja Cement.

Investment bank sees near-term "headwinds" for sector due to a slowdown in rural and urban housing, despite the "attractive long-term rural story."

Credit Suisse says margins will also "deteriorate" due to an expected 13 percent rise in power and freight costs on the back of higher domestic coal and diesel prices. The bank also says valuations in the sector "unattractive."

But Credit Suisse makes an exception for India Cements (ICMN.NS), which it rates at "outperform" given their more attractive valuations compared to other stocks in the sector.