Reuters Market Eye - Indian cement makers ACC (ACC.NS) and Ambuja Cements (ABUJ.NS) drop after TV news channel ET Now reports the companies may provide a 2 percent royalty on sales to parent company Holcim HOLN.VX, citing unnamed sources.

ACC declines to comment on the report, while Ambuja has yet to respond to questions from Reuters. Holcim was not immediately available to contact.

Holcim currently charges 0.5 percent royalty from ACC and Ambuja.

An increase to 2 percent, if realised, could hit ACC's profits by 8-10 percent and Ambuja's by 7-8 percent, estimates Vijay Goel, an analyst at ICICI Securities Ltd.

"The hike in royalty is possible, but the companies are likely to wait until their results are announced to disclose anything," says Goel.

Both companies are due to post July-September results on Thursday.

ACC falls 1.3 percent, while Ambuja drops 3 percent.