Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Cement makers Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS), ACC Ltd (ACC.NS) and UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS) fall as the early arrival of monsoon rains is seen likely to hurt construction activity in the coming months.

Ambuja Cements falls 2.04 percent, while ACC drops 1.85 percent and UltraTech is down 1.31 percent.

The monsoon rains, which run from June to September, hit the southern coast last week, and are exacted to make an early arrival in other parts of the country.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma)