Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in cement makers fall after October-December earnings fail to impress investors.
Ambuja Cements' (ABUJ.NS) net profit fell by 29.8 percent to 2.12 billion rupees, while ACC Ltd (ACC.NS) on Thursday reported a 49 percent fall in net profit.
Weak results are dashing some of last month's optimism that cement prices would rise if capacity lags demand.
Deutsche Bank downgraded ACC rating to "hold" from "buy", saying October-December earnings had come in below its forecast and noting lower demand and prices for cement were casting doubts about the health of the industry.
Ambuja Cements shares fall 5.2 percent while ACC is down 1.8 percent.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.