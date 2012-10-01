A labourer carries a cement bag before loading it onto a truck at a railway goods yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Cement makers continue to rally, with some stocks hitting record highs, on hopes for improved sales and construction activity as the monsoon season ended on Sunday.

The cement sector's cost pressures are beginning to subside, while capacity pressures are easing, Credit Suisse said in a report last week.

ACC (ACC.NS) trading flat after hitting a record high earlier in the session at 1,484.95 rupees.

Shree Cement (SHCM.NS) surges 6.4 percent, hitting a record at 4,445 rupees.

Ultra Tech Cement (ULTC.NS) rises 1.3 percent, having hit a record high at 2,013.70 rupees, while Ambuja Cements (ABUJ.NS) gains 3.1 percent, having hit a record at 209.70 rupees.