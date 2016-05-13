BOGOTA May 13 Top Colombian cement maker
Cementos Argos reported a 31 percent jump in its net
profit in the first quarter compared to the same period last
year due to expansions in local and foreign operations.
Net profit was 122 billion Colombian pesos ($41.7 million)
in the January-March period, compared with 93.3 billion pesos in
the same quarter last year, the company, a subsidiary of Grupo
Argos, said in a statement late on Thursday.
"These results foretell good development this year and back
up our geographical diversification, the expansion and
consolidation of our businesses, flexibility in our operations
and the constant search for operational excellence," Cementos
Argos President Juan Esteban Calle said in a statement.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization rose 38 percent to 425 billion pesos in the first
quarter of 2016.
($1 = 2,934.88 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Paul Simao)