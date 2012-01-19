* Says each ADS represents five common shares

* Plans to list on NYSE under symbol "CPAC"

Jan 19 Peru-based cement manufacturer Cementos Pacasmayo SAA told U.S regulators on Thursday that it plans to offer 20 million American depositary shares (ADS) for between $11.5 and $13 apiece.

Cementos Pacasmayo said underwriters can purchase up to 3 million additional ADSs to cover over-allotments.

J.P Morgan is the lead underwriter to the offering.

Earlier this month, the company had filed with the U.S. regulators to raise up to $250 million in its initial offering.

The company said it has applied to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CPAC."

Cementos Pacasmayo, which also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations, said each of its ADSs represents five common shares.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different.