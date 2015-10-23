By John Clarke
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 22 The cemetery housing the
mausoleum of longtime Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee has
agreed to comply with city regulations after coming under fire
for lacking the required permits to build the memorial there,
officials said on Thursday.
The tomb recently erected just inside the entrance to
historic Oak Hill Cemetery, in the upscale Washington
neighborhood of Georgetown, attracted scrutiny after a complaint
was filed, according to a spokesman for the city's Consumer and
Regulatory Affairs Department.
Building permits are rarely required at a cemetery, the
spokesman, Matt Orlins, said.
Critics of the structure say the white-stone mausoleum,
featuring four columns and Bradlee's name inscribed above the
entrance, has permanently altered the landscape and obstructed
views unchanged since the 1800s.
The agency decided on Wednesday the Bradlee family now
needed a permit for the mausoleum, Orlins said.
"We will comply with what the city has asked," cemetery
superintendent Dave Jackson said on Thursday.
Under city regulations, building inspectors would presumably
determine once the permit is obtained whether the structure is
up to code or needs to be altered.
Bradlee died a year ago at age 93. As executive editor of
the Post from 1968 until 1991, he became one of the most
important figures in Washington while transforming the newspaper
from a staid morning daily into one of the most respected news
publications in the United States.
Under his tenure, the Post won a Pulitzer Prize for its
coverage of the Watergate scandal, which led to the 1974
resignation of President Richard Nixon. He also presided over
the Post's decision, with the New York Times, to publish stories
based on the Pentagon Papers, a secret government account of
Vietnam War decisions, despite heavy legal pressure.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Peter Cooney)