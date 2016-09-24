MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Friday it had dismissed two executives with immediate effect for failing to uphold company standards over the acquisition of land in Colombia used to build a plant.

In a statement, Cemex said that following an investigation, the company had determined that payments relating to the purchase of land for its plant in Maceo, Colombia were not made in accordance with company protocols.

In addition, the chief executive of Cemex Latam holdings had resigned, the company added. (Reporting by Dave Graham)