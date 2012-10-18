* Cemex Latam Holdings set for Colombia market debut
* Listing could bring in $750 mln for Cemex
* Last of long list of measures to raise cash
By Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, Oct 18 Colombia's financial regulator
approved on Thursday the listing of a unit of Mexico's Cemex,
set to start trading on Nov. 16 according to a preliminary
offering calendar seen by Reuters, and part of efforts to raise
cash by its debt-laden parent.
The listing of Cemex Latam Holdings, which could yield at
least $750 million, is the last in a long list of steps recently
taken by Monterrey-based Cemex to help it bounce
back from a financing crunch.
The prospectus of the offering is to be published on the
Colombian stock market's website on Oct. 29, said the
preliminary calendar provided to Reuters by one of the deal's
book runners. The pricing is expected on Nov. 7.
Cemex declined to comment.
The company has 15 working days to make the initial public
offering, according to Colombia's regulator. Cemex must now take
out an advertisement in local media announcing the date of the
offering, according to Colombian law.
During a conference call with analysts earlier this week,
Cemex said it was ready to proceed with the transaction and was
waiting for Colombian authorities to sign off on the deal to
move ahead with the listing.
Cemex was hurt by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly
after paying out $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker. It
has been digging itself out of deep debt obligations for the
past three years.
Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano, who has headed the company
since 1985, has been under pressure and has sought to reassure
investors that the former emerging market darling can recover.
Cemex shares plunged to 13-year lows late last year on
doubts over whether Zambrano could turn around the company's
finances.
However, the shares have since soared and are trading around
their highest level since early 2011 after creditors agreed to
refinance the company's debt.
It recently wrapped up a $7.2 billion refinancing package
that gave it much-needed room to push back looming debt payments
for up to four years. The umbrella deal also included a debt
swap, a $1 billion prepayment and revised financial covenants.
Two weeks ago, the company completed a $1.5 billion sale of
10-year notes amid heavy demand from investors, signaling the
market is more at ease with its steps to regain financial
health.
Cemex shares ended Thursday up 0.68 percent at 11.82 pesos
on the Mexican stock exchange while its New York-traded stock
finished 1.1 percent higher at $9.22.