METALS-Copper hits 1-week low, zinc plumbs new 3-month trough
LONDON, April 11 Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday as the world's top two copper mines continue to recover from recent disruptions, while zinc plumbed a new three-month trough.
BOGOTA Oct 23 Cemex Latam Holdings, the regional unit of Mexican cement company Cemex which listed on Colombia's stock exchange last year, posted third-quarter profit of $96 million on Wednesday, down from $115 million in the prior quarter.
Net sales in the second quarter rose to $474 million versus $431 million in the previous quarter, the holding said in an earnings report filed with Colombia's securities regulator. No year-ago figures were provided since the company listed on Bogota's stock exchange only last November.
Cumulative profits since January totaled $238 million.
Cemex Latam Holdings incorporates the assets of the conglomerate in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador.
* Hebron Technology announces second half and full year 2016 financial results