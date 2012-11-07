* Prices at mid-range of guidance for shares in Latam unit
* Sells bigger-than-expected stake of up to 29 pct of unit
MEXICO CITY Nov 6 Mexico's Cemex,
one of the world's top cement makers, on Tuesday said it had
raised about $1.1 billion by selling a bigger-than-expected
stake of its Latam unit in a Colombian initial public offering.
Monterrey-based Cemex said in a statement that it had priced
nearly 170.4 million shares, or what would amount to a more than
29 percent stake in Cemex Latam Holdings, at 12,250 Colombian
pesos ($6.74), in the middle of its guided range.
The company had previously said it expected to sell a 24
percent stake as it seeks to raise cash to pay down huge debts.
Cemex Espana would own the remaining stake, the company said.
Cemex was hurt by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly
after paying $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker. It has
been digging itself out of deep debt for the past three years.
Cemex Latam Holdings includes Cemex's cement and ready-mix
assets in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil, Guatemala,
Nicaragua and El Salvador.
About 148.2 million shares were put up for grabs to
investors in Colombia and in a concurrent private placement to
eligible investors outside Colombia, Cemex said.
Another 22.2 million shares were offered in a private
placement, subject to a 30-day put option granted to the initial
purchasers of the private placement.