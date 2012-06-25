* Cemex says plans to pay down $1 bln in debt in 2013
* Plans 3-year extension of debt maturing in Feb 2014
* Shares rise more than 5 pct
MEXICO CITY, June 25 Cemex
proposed on Monday to refinance debt due in 2014 as the Mexican
cement maker tries to stem heavy losses triggered by the U.S.
housing crisis, and its shares rose more than 5 percent.
The company said in a statement that it would propose a
three-year extension of debt maturing in February 2014, to
February 2017, and planned to pay down $1 billion of debt in
2013, perhaps through some asset sales.
Monterrey-based Cemex, which was swamped by the 2008 U.S.
housing meltdown shortly after paying out some $16 billion to
buy Australia's Rinker, has been working its way out of its deep
debt troubles for the past three years.
"The news seems very favorable since it tackles one of the
main worries the market has about the company, given the
economic recovery has been delayed more than originally
expected," analysts at Mexico's Banorte wrote in a report.
The company said it had meetings scheduled with its lenders
on June 29 and July 2 to discuss the refinancing proposal, which
was negotiated with a number of its banks.
The proposal also includes an upfront fee and revised
margin, the statement said.
Most of Cemex's debt commitments for this year have been
covered. But in late 2013, some $572 million falls due before
hitting a peak in 2014, when more than $8 billion in various
debt instruments mature.
Debt has exacerbated problems at Cemex, which has posted
annual losses for the past two years. In 2011 the net loss was
$1.5 billion, and total debt plus perpetual notes rose by 2
percent to $18.1 billion.
"We expect this news to have a positive impact on the
shares," wrote Banorte's analysts.
Cemex shares were up 5.4 percent at 8.35 pesos in morning
trading on Mexico's stock exchange.