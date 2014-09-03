BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q1 shr of $0.20
* Targeted annual sustainable efficiencies of $250 million, advancing project pipeline on track to deliver 20% increase in gold production over next 5 years
MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Mexico's Cemex said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks with banks over a deal that would allow it to refinance part of its debt, saying it hoped to finalize the pact by October 31.
The cement company, which has grappled with a heavy debt burden and cost-cutting since the global downturn, did not say how much debt it hoped to refinance. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Targeted annual sustainable efficiencies of $250 million, advancing project pipeline on track to deliver 20% increase in gold production over next 5 years
* Sherritt international corp qtrly ambatovy nickel production was down 14% compared to q1 2016, and down 25% from q4 2016