MEXICO CITY, Sept 17 Mexican cement producer
Cemex said on Wednesday it would buy back more than
$950 million worth of its debt from bondholders through a tender
offer, as part of a wider plan under a new chief executive to
reduce its leverage.
Cemex, one of the world's largest cement maker, said holders
of $592.5 million worth of outstanding 9 percent notes due in
2018 and $365.1 million worth of 9.25 percent notes due in 2020
had tendered their notes by the Wednesday deadline.
The purchase will help the company, which has grappled with
a heavy debt burden and cost-cutting since the global downturn,
to lower its debt-to-equity ratio and reduce interest payments.
Cemex announced the offer to buy back the debt on Sept. 4.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Anand Basu)