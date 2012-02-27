* Company eyes 5-year maturity extension
* Part of plan to regain financial flexibility
Feb 27 Mexican cement maker Cemex plans to
exchange eurobonds and perpetual debentures due 2014 for new
senior secured notes with a longer maturity to be denominated in
dollars and euros.
Holders of 885 million euros ($1.19 billion) of eurobonds
issued by Cemex Finance Europe BV and 147 million euros of
perpetual debentures can exchange for 9.875 percent
dollar-denominated senior notes due 2019 and 9.875 percent
euro-denominated notes due 2019.
In this case the new securities would be issued by Cemex
Espana SA, acting through its Luxembourg branch.
Cemex is also offering holders of $748 million
of three series of perpetual debentures the right to exchange
for 9.875 percent senior notes due 2019, issued by Cemex Espana.
The exchange offers will be open for 20 business days from
Feb. 27, the company said. Holders who tender notes on or prior
to March 9 will be entitled to an early participation fee.
Earlier this month, Cemex posted a narrower-than-expected
loss in the fourth quarter, suggesting it may be close to
turning the page on a tough year when its ability to meet debt
obligations was in doubt.
The company's chief executive Lorenzo Zambrano reassured
reporters last week that Cemex will meet its debt obligations to
creditors this year.
Its shares rose 2.75 percent to 9.71 pesos in early dealings
on Monday and gained 2.58 percent to $7.55 in New York.