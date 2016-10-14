BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
MONTERREY, Mexico Oct 14 Mexico's Cemex said on Friday that it would amortize $241.7 million in senior notes from debtholders, with an early settlement date of October 19.
The cement company launched an offer on September 29 to amortize up to $500 million in the notes, which mature in 2021.
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.