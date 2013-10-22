BRUSSELS Oct 22 European Union antitrust
regulators are investigating whether Swiss cement maker Holcim's
proposed takeover of Mexican rival Cemex's
operations in Germany will reduce competition and result in
higher prices for consumers.
Holcim and Cemex revealed plans in August to exchange some
assets and combine others in Europe in response to tough
conditions in the construction industry.
The European Commission said it will decide by March 10,
2014, whether to clear the deal.
"The Commission's initial market investigation indicated
that the proposed transaction may substantially lessen
competition in parts of Germany and Belgium," the EU competition
authority said in a statement.
"In particular, the Commission is concerned that the
transaction could enable cement producers active in Germany and
Belgium to coordinate their market behaviour, or facilitate such
coordination."