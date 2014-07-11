BRUSSELS, July 11 Europe's antitrust regulator has objected to Mexican cement producer Cemex's plan to acquire Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish operations, citing serious anti-competitive effects, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"The European Commission has sent a statement of objections to the companies," the person said, referring to a document which backs up the EU watchdog's views that the deal would be a significant impediment to competition.

The Commission has been investigating the deal since April. A preliminary review showed that the takeover would substantially curb competition in the grey cement market in certain parts of Spain. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)