BRUSSELS, July 11 Europe's antitrust regulator
has objected to Mexican cement producer Cemex's plan
to acquire Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish operations,
citing serious anti-competitive effects, a person familiar with
the matter said on Friday.
"The European Commission has sent a statement of objections
to the companies," the person said, referring to a document
which backs up the EU watchdog's views that the deal would be a
significant impediment to competition.
The Commission has been investigating the deal since April.
A preliminary review showed that the takeover would
substantially curb competition in the grey cement market in
certain parts of Spain.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)