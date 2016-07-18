MANILA, July 18 Shares of Cemex Holdings
Philippines Inc, a unit of Mexican cement giant Cemex
, opened at 11.20 pesos, above the offer price for
Southeast Asia's second-largest initial public offering this
year.
The IPO was priced at 10.75 pesos, raising 25.13 billion
Philippine pesos ($537 million), the Philippines' biggest since
2013.
Cemex Philippines is banking on the new government's pledge
of massive infrastructure spending and an ongoing private sector
construction boom.
($1 = 46.8000 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Stephen Coates)