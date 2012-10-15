* Company sees weaker 2012 cement volumes
* Narrows quarterly loss, revenues fall 2 pct
* Unit listing in Colombia could happen soon
* Staff cuts seen through December 2013
By Cyntia Barrera and Gabriela Lopez
MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 Cemex, Mexico's leading
cement maker, anticipated on Monday weaker consolidated volumes
for the year hurt by Europe's tepid performance and said the
listing of one of its units in the Colombian market could happen
soon.
Cemex, which also posted on Monday a narrower quarterly loss
helped by stronger results at its key Mexican and U.S. markets
and gains on financial instruments, sees 2012 consolidated
cement volumes down by 1 percent, compared to a previous view of
1 percent growth.
Ready-mix and aggregates volumes may fall by 2 percent this
year, the company said.
The company, which has been in the red for 12 consecutive
quarters, said it lost $203 million in the July-September
period, compared with a $730 million loss in the same quarter of
2011.
Results were weaker than market estimates. According to a
Reuters poll, analysts, on average, looked for a third-quarter
net loss of $16 million.
The company also said it is slashing 2.5 percent of its
global staff of around 45,000 workers to cut costs. The move is
linked to a July deal with IBM under which the U.S. company will
hire 450 of those workers while the remaining 675 will be fired.
Cemex was hurt by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly
after paying out $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker. It
has been digging out of deep debt obligations for the past three
years.
It recently wrapped up a $7.2 billion refinancing package
that gave it much-needed room to push back looming debt payments
for up to four years The umbrella deal also included a debt
swap, a $1 billion prepayment and revised financial covenants.
Two weeks ago, the company also completed a $1.5 billion
sale of 10-year notes amid heavy demand from investors,
signaling the market is more at ease with its steps to regain
financial health.
COLOMBIA IS A GO
As part of the steps taken by the Monterrey-based company to
raise cash, it plans to list its Cemex Latam Holdings unit in
the Colombian stock market.
"This past week, we made significant progress and expect to
receive authorization for this transaction soon," said Fernando
Gonzalez, executive vice president of finance and
administration.
According to Gonzalez, it is just a matter of the Colombian
authorities signing on the deal to move ahead with the listing,
which is expected to raise at least $750 million.
Separately, Cemex said it continues to evaluate more asset
sales but Fernandez declined details. In the past, the company
has unloaded quarries and ponds for sport fishing for quick cash
without hurting its core operations in more than 50 countries.
Cemex's third-quarter consolidated net sales dropped 2
percent to $3.9 billion from $3.98 billion. Adjusting for
investments and currency fluctuations, sales rose 2 percent.
Higher sales in Mexico, the United States, South and Central
America and the Caribbean partially offset revenue declines in
Europe and the Mediterranean.
"An improvement in pricing and volume in several of our
regions as well as the continued success of our transformation
effort has led to the highest operating EBITDA margin in three
years," Fernando Gonzalez, executive vice president of finance
and administration, said in a release.
Cemex's operating earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 9
percent to $730 million.
Cemex shares rose 0.62 percent to 11.43 pesos Monday noon
while its New York-traded stock gained 0.79 percent to $8.90.