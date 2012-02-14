MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Mexico's competition
watchdog fined cement giant Cemex 10.2 million pesos ($800,500)
for anticompetitive practices in a 2005 dispute when the company
blocked a shipment of cheap Russian-made cement from entering
the country.
A rival group tried to import 26,000 tons of lower-priced
Russian cement into Mexico, but the "Mary Nour" vessel was held
up for months at a Mexican port and eventually turned away in
2005 after being blocked by Cemex .
The rival group brought a claim against Cemex in 2006, but
the fine was only published by the competition regulator, known
as Cofeco, on Monday. Cemex said it would appeal the decision.
"Cemex was notified of the commission's resolution about
presumed monopolistic practices. We think the resolution is
unfounded," the company told Reuters.
Cemex is one of the world's biggest cement makers and has
been struggling under a heavy debt burden after the global
economic downturn hurt the housing market. Shares of the company
on Monday closed up 0.65 percent at 10.83 pesos per share on the
Mexican stock exchange.