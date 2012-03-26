MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexican cement maker Cemex
SA's debt exchange offer fell short of
analysts' expectations by yielding $131 million in savings.
The action was part of the company's strategy to cut
refinancing risks after three choppy years when investors
doubted its ability to repay debt.
Cemex purchased Australia's Rinker in 2007, but the deal
soured as the U.S. housing market collapsed.
The company said on Monday that only 53 percent of its
outstanding 2014 eurobonds had been exchanged for new senior
notes maturing in 2019, and 48 percent of outstanding perpetual
debentures were exchanged for new senior secured notes maturing
in 2019.
Analysts had projected the exchange, which closed on Friday,
would result in savings of around $400 million.
"I think that the percentage tendered was a little low,"
said Francisco Chavez, analyst with BBVA Bancomer. "It does help
to improve the (debt) profile a bit, but does not dramatically
change the story."
Cemex's total debt, including perpetuals, stood at $18.1
billion by the end of 2011, while consolidated funded debt, or
that included in a 2009 refinancing agreement, was $15.5
billion.
Cemex has no major maturities due until 2014 but it has to
shrink its funded debt to 6.5 times its earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in June
and reach even a lower ratio of 5.75 times by December.
The cement maker, one of the biggest in the world with
operations in more than 50 countries, has to reduce its funded
debt by around $800 million to meet all its 2012 obligations.
Cemex was not immediately available for comment. Its shares
rose 1.2 percent to 10.26 pesos in the local bourse while its
New York-traded stock gained 1.5 percent to $8.09.
The company posted last month a narrower-than-expected
fourth-quarter loss, suggesting it might be close to turning the
page on one of its toughest chapters in its history.
Cemex, one of a few Mexican companies with a global
presence, expanded from a small family business into dozens of
countries through aggressive acquisitions until it hit hard with
the Rinker deal.
It sold more than $225 million of assets last year, mostly
real estate, and plans to sell another $500 million in 2012 to
help it meet pledges to reduce its debt-to-EBITDA ratio.