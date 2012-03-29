Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
MEXICO CITY, March 29 Mexico's Cemex said on Thursday that industry forecasts show that it may have recorded double-digit growth in U.S. cement volumes in the first two months of the year, helped by good weather.
"The first two months of the year have been great, demand nation-wide has been in excess of 20 pct year-over-year," Maher Al-Haffar, vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, told Reuters.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.