* Company sees recovery in key U.S. market
* Good weather helps performance
* Prices stock issue for dividend payment
By Cyntia Barrera and Gabriela Lopez
MEXICO CITY, March 29 Mexico's Cemex
said on Thursday that it may have recorded strong
double-digit growth in U.S. cement volumes in the first two
months of the year helped by good weather, based on industry
estimates.
"The first two months of the year have been great; demand
nationwide has been up in excess of 20 pct year-over-year,"
Maher Al-Haffar, vice president of corporate communications and
investor relations, told Reuters.
"A very important driver is the fact that we had fantastic
weather in the first quarter and last year in the first quarter
we had particularly cool weather. March continues to be very
good weather as well, but we need to be very cautious not draw
any conclusions."
Al-Haffar said Cemex boosted its price per tonne by $5 in
January mostly in the U.S. Midwest. The company is readying
another increase of between $5 and $6 per tonne for April,
effective in a larger number of U.S. markets.
Monterrey-based Cemex has been recovering from the effects
of the 2008 financial crisis, which sank it deep into debt
shortly after closing one of its most ambitious transactions to
date, the 2007 acquisition of Australia's Rinker.
Cemex shares ended up 0.61 percent at 9.88 pesos on
Thursday, while its New York-traded shares gained 1.43 percent
to $7.80.
DEALING WITH DEBT PILE
Cemex, which this week closed on a debt exchange offer that
fell short of market expectations, had total
debt, including perpetuals, of over $18 billion as of the end of
2011.
Late on Thursday, Cemex said in a statement to the Mexican
stock exchange that it will pre-pay 2.62 billion pesos ($203.88
million)in local debt plus one month of interest payments on
April 9.
While the company has no significant maturities due until
2014, analysts still expect Cemex, one of the world's biggest
cement makers, to eventually seek an extension on the expiry
dates.
"We are getting a lot of good ideas from the market,"
Al-Haffar said. "At this point in time, there is nothing we can
comment on, but everybody wants to address that situation sooner
rather than later. We are quite confident that we will be able
to reach a workable solution."
Cemex has said it is in good shape to meet two covenants
this year which call for the reduction of its funded debt to 6.5
times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) in June, and an even lower ratio of 5.75
times by December.
The cement maker, which has operations in more than 50
countries, has to reduce its funded debt, or that included in a
2009 refinancing agreement, by around $800 million to meet all
its 2012 obligations.
Additionally, the company has embarked on an asset sale plan
under which it will unload $500 million in noncore belongings
this year to help ease its debt burden. In 2011, the company
sold $225 million of assets, mostly real estate.
As part of this plan, Cemex is mulling the sale of a carp
fishing lake in the United Kingdom, but did not say how much it
would obtain from the deal. Al-Haffar declined comment on other
asset sales during the year's first quarter.
In a separate statement on Thursday, Cemex said it had
priced a stock issue that it will use as a dividend payment to
shareholders.
"The subscription price is 9.8792 pesos per new Cemex CPO
(share)," the company said. Shareholders will receive 1 new
Cemex CPO share for every 25 CPOs held.
Holders of Cemex American depositary shares, or ADS, will
get 1 newly issued ADS per 25 ADSs held. The dividend payment
was voted on a meeting last month.
Record date is March 29. New CPOs will be delivered starting
on Friday while ADSs will be distributed on or about April 3,
the company said.