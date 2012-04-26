* Company beats market expectations in Q1

* US sales rise, offset weak European performance

* Debt ratio suggests June covenant will be met

By Cyntia Barrera and Gabriela Lopez

MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, posted a much smaller-than-expected first-quarter net loss on Thursday as U.S. sales rose at a double-digit rate.

The company, however, remained mum about a widely expected renegotiation of some $7.5 billion of debt that matures in 2014.

"We are talking two years from now. At some point in time there will be conversations with the banks beyond our ordinary course of business," vice president of corporate communications and investor relations Maher Al-Haffar told Reuters on Thursday.

The Monterrey-based company, which operates in 50 countries, reported a net loss of $26 million in the January-March period, compared with a loss of $229 million a year ago. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a loss of $112 million for the first quarter.

Cemex's net sales rose 4 percent from a year earlier to about $3.5 billion, in line with estimates, while operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 7 percent to $567 million.

"The favorable performance in most of our regions leads us to believe that we are in the initial stages of a turnaround," Fernando Gonzalez, executive vice president of finance and administration, said in a statement.

Higher volumes in Cemex's U.S. operation, where sales jumped 35 percent in the quarter, offset weaker performances in northern Europe and the Mediterranean, the company said.

The company increased U.S. prices in January and April and Gonzalez told an analyst call that another round of increases may take place in the second half of the year.

Infrastructure and residential sectors were the main drivers of demand in most markets for the building materials company.

Cemex, which was swamped by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly after paying out $16 billion to buy Australia's Rinker, has been working its way out of deep debt for the past three years.

The company is expected to renegotiate a hefty portion of its debt in coming moths to avoid a potential clash with creditors in 2014.

Its total debt plus perpetual notes as of March was $18.2 billion, nearly flat from the level recorded a year earlier.

One of a handful of Mexican companies with a global presence, Cemex said it remained confident in its ability to meet all of its financial obligations.

This year, Cemex has to hit two key debt goals that are tightly linked to cash generation. Cemex has to cut funded debt, or the sum included in its 2009 refinancing deal, to 6.5 times EBITDA in June, and to even a lower ratio of 5.75 times in December. The company said the ratio was at 6.4 times at the end of March.

"We are confident management will continue to de-lever the balance sheet and agree on a solution with the banks under the finance agreement, which will be positive for all stakeholders of the company," Barclays said in a report.

Cemex shares traded 1.27 percent lower at 9.34 pesos on Thursday, while its New York-traded stock slipped 0.1 percent to $7.17.