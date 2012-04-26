MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's Cemex , one of the world's biggest cement companies, posted on Thursday a much smaller than expected net loss as sales in the United States rose at double-digit pace.

The Monterrey-based company, which operates in some 50 countries, reported a net loss of $26 million in the January-March period, compared with a loss of $229 million in the same quarter of 2011.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a loss of $112 million for the first quarter.

Cemex's net sales rose 4 percent from a year earlier to about $3.5 billion, in line with estimates, while operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 7 percent to $567 million.

"The favorable performance in most of our regions leads us to believe that we are in the initial stages of a turnaround," Fernando Gonzalez, executive vice president of finance and administration, said in a statement.