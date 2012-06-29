* New loans, private notes, high yield notes offered to
lenders
* Company considering sale of some operations, assets
* Exchange offer could launch next week, deal done in Q3
By Cyntia Barrera and Gabriela Lopez
MEXICO CITY, June 29 Mexican cement maker Cemex
said on Friday its new debt refinancing plan, which helps it
dodge a tough 2014 maturity, is moving swiftly and could
conclude in the third quarter of the year.
Cemex presented creditors on Friday with details of the deal
- which calls for a debt exchange, possible asset sales, a
prepayment and revised financial covenants - to gain breathing
room ahead of its heavy 2014 $7.25 billion maturity.
For the first time, Cemex is floating the idea of selling
minority stakes in some countries to raise cash for a 2013 $1
billion paydown, although details were scarce.
The proposal, which has already been negotiated with half of
Cemex's lenders, offers creditors the option of exchanging their
existing exposures for new loans, new private placement notes,
new high yield notes, or a combination.
"Creditors that participate in the exchange offer will
receive an exchange fee of 80 basis points calculated on the
amount of their existing exposures under the existing financing
agreement exchanged for new loans or new private placement
notes," the company said in a statement.
The new high-yield notes would mature in June 2018, be
callable in 2016, and will be backed by six existing guarantors
plus new ones stemming from its Cemex Espana unit: Cemex
Research Group AG, Cemex Shipping B.V., Cemex Asia B.V., Cemex
France Gestion, Cemex UK and Cemex Egyptian Investments B.V.
These notes, for up to $500 million, will have an annual
interest rate of 9.5 percent.
"It is a viable proposal which offers an interesting rate in
exchange for longer maturities and (higher) covenants," said
Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst with Banorte-Ixe. "The proposal
benefits both sides."
The exchange offer is expected to launch next week, Maher
Al-Haffar, Cemex's vice president of corporate communications
and investor relations, told Reuters on Friday. The entire
refinancing could conclude in the third quarter, he added.
The Monterrey-based company said it could also sell select
U.S. and European assets to help it meet next year's paydown.
Al-Haffar declined details on possible sales. Analysts have
also floated the idea of listing a smaller Cemex entity, but the
executive would not say if this is one of the options under
consideration.
Cemex is meeting with creditors in New York on Friday and a
second gathering in Madrid is scheduled for Monday.
Cemex, which was swamped by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown
shortly after paying out some $16 billion to buy Australian peer
Rinker, has been working its way out of deep debt obligations
for the past three years.
This week's deal also proposes amortizations of $500 million
on Feb. 2014, $250 million on June 2016, and $250 million on
Dec. 2016.
The new agreement will contain revised financial covenants
too, which keep tabs on the company's cash generation versus its
funded debt, or the sum included in a 2009 refinancing deal.
The company wants its funded debt to remain below 7.0 times
its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) through December 2013, compared to a
previous covenant of 4.25 times.
The company's local shares traded 2.17 percent higher at
8.96 pesos and rose 3.87 percent to $6.71 in New York.