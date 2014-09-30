BRIEF-Terreis Q1 total rental income down at 15.9 million euros
* Q1 total rental income 15.9 million euros ($17.03 million) versus 16.6 million euros year ago
MONTERREY, Sept 30 Mexican cement company Cemex said on Tuesday it had inked a new credit agreement with nine banks worth $1.35 bln, the proceeeds of which will be used to refinance debt.
Cemex, which has grappled with a heavy debt burden and cost-cutting since the global downturn, said in a statement the agreement had an average 4 year-term, with equal semi-annual principal payments of 20 percent.
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
* Q1 total rental income 15.9 million euros ($17.03 million) versus 16.6 million euros year ago
NEW YORK, April 19 Prospects for the euro zone economy have improved but the time to tighten policy has not yet come, two influential European Central Bank directors said on Wednesday, as the bank headed into its quiet period ahead of next week's policy meeting.