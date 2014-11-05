(Corrects to show Cemex spokesman says he was referring to cement prices in 2014, not 2015)

MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Mexico's Cemex expects U.S. cement prices to increase between 5 percent and 6 percent on average in 2014, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Mexican cement prices should rise between 3 percent to 5 percent this year, the spokesman said.

Separately, Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez said the company planned to participate in between 5 and 7 electricity generation projects under Mexico's energy reform, which opened up the state-controlled sector this year to greater private investment. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera and Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chris Reese)